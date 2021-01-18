BMO Recognized With 2021 BIG Innovation Awards For Digital Leadership

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that it has won two 2021 BIG Innovation Awards, recognizing both a new digital solution as well as a BMO Digital leader.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that it has won two 2021 BIG Innovation Awards, recognizing both a new digital solution as well as a BMO Digital leader. The awards are presented by the Business Intelligence Group and recognize organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

The bank received an award for its development of a new digital solution aimed at simplifying charitable donations. BMO's "Give & Go" contactless solution is designed to automate the donation experience, which will allow donors to complete a charitable transaction digitally without the need to open an app or navigate through an online donation form. Tangibly, the solution makes the donation experience up to 12 times faster than traditional online donation methods, with potential for real impact for charities.

Additionally, BMO's Head of Canadian Digital Service and Innovation, Peter Poon, was one of seven global executives recognized for his leadership in innovation to deliver leading experiences and improve financial outcomes for both customers and the bank. His accomplishments include the creation of BMO's award-winning InnoV8 program and delivering high-impact, first-to-market launches - like BMO QuickPay, CashTrack, and Automated Digital Enrollment - to BMO's Canadian customers.

"Our teams continue to champion a digital-first mindset, while keeping our customers at the core of everything they do," said Mathew Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer, BMO Bank of Montreal. "These awards recognize our unwavering focus on creating digital solutions that simplify our customers lives and help them make real financial progress, and the leaders behind this push. While this is an ongoing journey, I couldn't be prouder of our team."

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. Whether that idea is big or small, these ideas change the way we experience the world. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about BMO mobile banking or to download the BMO banking app, visit https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/.

For more information about the BIG Innovation awards, visit http://www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards/.

About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $949 billion as of October 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Web: www.bmo.com Twitter:@BMOmedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group