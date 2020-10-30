BMO Leader Wins 2020 Report On Business Best Executive Award

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO's Chief Digital Officer, Brett Pitts, has been recognized as one of the top technology executives in Canada after being awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO's Chief Digital Officer, Brett Pitts, has been recognized as one of the top technology executives in Canada after being awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The newly-established Report on Business Best Executive Awards celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders. The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

"I'm incredibly proud and humbled by this recognition, but it's the efforts of my entire team that have gotten us here," said Brett Pitts, Chief Digital Officer, BMO Financial Group. "COVID has accelerated the consumer-led shift to digital, but our main focus has been and will continue to be providing our customers with leading digital solutions that simplify and improve the day-to-day banking experience for Canadians."

Winning executives were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, and the competition was later opened to include executives at not-for-profits, government institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Accelerating best in class digital experiencesBMO is committed to providing customer-centric, leading digital experiences. In the last year, BMO has introduced three firsts for Canadian financial institutions:

BMO QuickPay: An automated way for customers to pay their bills without needing to log into online or mobile banking. BMO was the first Canadian financial institution to provide customers with a completely automated bill paying process.

An automated way for customers to pay their bills without needing to log into online or mobile banking. BMO was the first Canadian financial institution to provide customers with a completely automated bill paying process. Digital Line of Credit: A new lending solution which provides customers the simplicity of applying for a personal line of credit directly and securely from their mobile devices.

A new lending solution which provides customers the simplicity of applying for a personal line of credit directly and securely from their mobile devices. Credit Card PIN Reset: Providing customers the ability to reset or change a MasterCard PIN via online or mobile banking and help them bank with confidence remotely.

With some Canadians facing financial headwinds brought on by the pandemic, BMO has also recently introduced BMO Insights - a personal financial management solution that leverages artificial intelligence. Customers can receive more than 20 insights tailored to their personal accounts including guidance on saving money, spending habits, and personal cash flow.

To learn more about BMO mobile banking or to download the BMO banking app, visit https://www.bmo.com/main/personal/ways-to-bank/get-started/mobile/.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $974 billion as of July 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group