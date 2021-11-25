BMO Introduces The First World Elite Mastercard Credit Cards For Business Owners

BMO World Elite ® Business Mastercard ® and BMO AIR MILES ® World Elite ® Business Mastercard ® offer VIP benefits to business owners while helping them earn points

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO has expanded its line-up of Mastercard® credit cards available to Canadian business owners with the introduction of the BMO World Elite ® Business Mastercard ® and BMO AIR MILES ® World Elite ® Business Mastercard ®

"Canadian business owners have worked hard to build their businesses, and these new cards allow them to benefit from business purchases - either through BMO Rewards or AIR MILES Reward Miles," said Jennifer Douglas, Head North American Retail & Small Business Payments at BMO. "By streamlining business expenses on a dedicated card, business owners can focus on what matters most while taking advantage of a range of valuable benefits, tailored to meet the needs of their business."

"Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and so at BMO we are making sure that we are taking care of the entrepreneurs running those businesses," said Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "We are proud to be the bank helping business owners make real financial progress in their businesses and in their personal lives with a suite of offerings that allow us to help them in every part of their financial life."

Accessible through BMO online banking, the new credit cards allow business owners to easily keep business purchases separate from personal expenses and offer features and benefits designed to meet the unique needs of business owners such as:

Points accelerators : Both cards come with accelerators on specific categories that reward customers for their business-related spending

: Both cards come with accelerators on specific categories that reward customers for their business-related spending On-demand virtual healthcare visits : Access to Maple - a leading virtual care platform designed to meet the evolving needs of small business owners with direct access to Maple's network of healthcare providers anytime, anywhere. Using Maple, business owners can connect with a doctor or mental health counsellor from the comfort of home or work, cutting down on time spent at the walk-in clinic or emergency room

: Access to Maple - a leading virtual care platform designed to meet the evolving needs of small business owners with direct access to Maple's network of healthcare providers anytime, anywhere. Using Maple, business owners can connect with a doctor or mental health counsellor from the comfort of home or work, cutting down on time spent at the walk-in clinic or emergency room Airport lounge access : Access to Mastercard ® Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey by presenting their card to access more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world for a fee of just US$32 per user per visit

: Access to Mastercard ® Airport Experiences provided by LoungeKey by presenting their card to access more than 1,000 airport lounges around the world for a fee of just per user per visit Travel protection: Insurance coverage when customers use their Mastercard credit card to pay for their travel arrangements. These cards include coverage such as: Car Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Trip Cancellation, Trip Interruption/Trip Delay, Baggage Delay and more.

Insurance coverage when customers use their Mastercard credit card to pay for their travel arrangements. These cards include coverage such as: Car Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Trip Cancellation, Trip Interruption/Trip Delay, Baggage Delay and more. Global Wi-Fi: Access to over 1 million hotspots worldwide with Boingo Wi-Fi for Mastercard ® Cardholders

Access to over 1 million hotspots worldwide with Boingo Wi-Fi for Mastercard ® Cardholders Additional cards for employees: Up to 22 additional cards so employees can easily make purchases on behalf of the business and help earn points faster

BMO World Elite ® Business Mastercard ®

Cardholders earn 4 BMO Rewards points for every $1 spent on gas, office supplies, and cell phone and internet bill payments (up to a maximum spend of $50,000 ), and 1.5 BMO Rewards points for every $1 they spend on all other card purchases

spent on gas, office supplies, and cell phone and internet bill payments (up to a maximum spend of ), and 1.5 BMO Rewards points for every they spend on all other card purchases Free virtual care visits that can be accessed through Maple. These visits cover on-demand visits with a general practitioner or mental health counsellor

Travel Protection including car rental collision damage waiver, trip cancellation, trip interruption and delay, baggage delays and more when the Mastercard is used to book travel arrangements

Two complimentary airport lounge visits annually

BMO AIR MILES ® World Elite ® Business Mastercard ®

Cardholders earn 4x the Reward Miles when using their card at participating AIR MILES partners

Cardholders earn 1 Reward Mile per $12 spent on everything else

spent on everything else Free virtual care visits that can be accessed through Maple. These visits cover on-demand visits with a general practitioner or mental health counsellor

Travel Protection including car rental collision damage waiver, trip cancellation, trip interruption and delay, baggage delays and more when the Mastercard is used to book travel arrangements

For additional information on BMO's credit card offerings for business owners, please visit: https://www.bmo.com/main/business/credit-cards/



