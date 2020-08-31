BMO Harris Bank Named Among Best Employers In Wisconsin

BMO employees rank BMO among five best employers in the state on Forbes' annual list

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank has been recognized on Forbes Magazine's list of Best Employers in Wisconsin. The ranking is based on a survey of 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommunicating.

Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct the survey, asking respondents how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The number of businesses ranked in each state was dependent on the number of qualifying employers and the size of the state's workforce.

"We are honored that our colleagues recognized BMO as one of the best employers in Wisconsin," said David Casper, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of BMO Harris Bank. "Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have put the safety of our colleagues, customers and communities first, and we've been focused on fostering the growth and development of our employees through initiatives that empower them to provide exceptional customer experience."

To see the full list of Best-in-State Banks for 2020, visit the Forbes website.

The full Best Employers in America list ranks the 1,461 employers that received the greatest number of recommendations in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year, BMO was also named to Forbes' World's Best Banks 2020 list and Best Employers for Diversity list for the second year in a row. We were also included on the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender Equality Index for the fifth year in a row.

