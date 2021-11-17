BMO Global Asset Management Honoured At 2021 Canada Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Recognized in categories including Canadian equity, fixed income and financial services

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) was today recognized at the 2021 Canada Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, with five BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and two BMO Mutual Funds claiming top honours across eight categories.

The annual Canada Refinitiv Lipper Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

"BMO GAM's recognition at the 2021 Canada Refinitiv Lipper Awards is a testament to the strength of our investment management teams," said Sadiq S. Adatia, Chief Investment Officer, BMO Global Asset Management. "We are proud to provide investors industry-leading, risk-adjusted returns and will strive to continue this momentum into 2022. As a firm, we are committed to developing innovative, top-shelf products that help our clients meet their investment goals."

BMO GAM funds received top honours in the following categories:

BMO Growth Opportunities Fund Series F - Best Canadian Focused Equity Fund over three years

- Best Canadian Focused Equity Fund over three years BMO Growth Opportunities Fund Series F - Best Canadian Focused Equity over five years

- Best Canadian Focused Equity over five years BMO Enterprise Fund Series F - Best Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund over ten years

- Best Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Fund over ten years BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZCM) - Best Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Fund over three years

- Best Canadian Corporate Fixed Income Fund over three years BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (ZEM) - Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF over three years

- Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF over three years BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZEQ) - Best European Equity ETF over three years

- Best European Equity ETF over three years BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) - Best Financial Services Equity ETF over five years

- Best Financial Services Equity ETF over five years BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ZGQ) - Best Global Equity ETF over five years

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the ETF facts, fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds or BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus of the relevant mutual fund or ETF. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal. BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager and portfolio manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. The highest 20% of funds in each classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5; the next 20% receive a rating of 4; the middle 20% are rated 3; the next 20% are rated 2; and the lowest 20% are rated 1. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

BMO Growth Opportunities Fund Series F was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Focused Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 66 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2021 is 32.17% (1 year), 20.07% (3 years), 14.57% (5 years), 12.63% (since inception on April 17, 2015).The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

BMO Growth Opportunities Fund Series F was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Focused Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 63 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2021 is 32.17% (1 year), 20.07% (3 years), 14.57% (5 years), 12.63% (since inception on April 17, 2015).The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

BMO Enterprise Fund Series F was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 31 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2021 is 37.06% (1 year), 19.20% (3 years), 13.43% (5 years), 15.75% (10 years), 12.85% (since inception on August 28, 2002).The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF (ticker ZCM) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 13 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2021 is -1.11% (1 year), 5.47% (3 years), 3.10% (5 years), 4.32% (10 years) and 4.71% (since inception on January 19, 2010). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 4 (10 years).

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (ticker ZEM) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 11 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2021 is 9.23% (1 year), 10.56% (3 years), 7.85% (5 years), 6.85% (10 years) and 5.57% (since inception on October 20, 2009). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 3 (3 years), 4 (5 years), 4 (10 years).

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ticker ZEQ) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the European Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2021 is 36.52% (1 year), 17.64% (3 years), 13.54% (5 years), and 11.67% (since inception on February 10, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ticker ZEB) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Financial Services Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2021 is 58.45% (1 year), 15.08% (3 years), 13.19% (5 years), and 12.59% (10 years), and 11.92% (since inception on October 20, 2009). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 2(10 years).

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (ticker ZGQ) was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Equity category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 14 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 30, 2021 is 26.34% (1 year), 20.71% (3 years), 17.14% (5 years), and 15.80% (since inception on November 5, 2014). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the period ending July 31, 2021 are as follows: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

