BMO GAM And United Way Virtually Open The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Rob Butler, Director of BMO ETFs and Managed Accounts Distribution, and Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto, along with BMO Global Asset Management's friends and colleagues joined the TMX Group...

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Rob Butler, Director of BMO ETFs and Managed Accounts Distribution, and Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto, along with BMO Global Asset Management's friends and colleagues joined the TMX Group this morning as they kicked off their annual fundraising efforts in support of United Way.

United Way Greater Toronto is the largest funder of community services in the GTA, second only to government. Across Canada, the United Way movement works locally to build great communities for everyone. BMO is a proud partner of United Way and we are excited to actively contribute to the lives of many in need across Canada. Let's "Build Back Stronger", and "Power the Good Together"!

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange