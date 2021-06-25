BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs and TMX Group joined to celebrate the launch of BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and open the market, including Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, Ross Kappele, Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group. ZACE is the newest actively managed strategy introduced by BMO ETFs and the first ETF series by Mr. Belski.

This fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies of any size of market capitalization.

To support this objective, ZACE uses a model encapsulating Mr. Belski's latest U.S. strategy research regarding the S&P 1500, sectors, industries, and style preferences. The portfolio tactically incorporates best ideas, stock picks and Mr. Belski's broad strategy and investment thesis.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading provider for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to provide compelling solutions to partner with advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs, such as core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with factor ETFs. Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs .

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

