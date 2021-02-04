BMO ETFs Virtually Closes The Market At The MoneyShow

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Kevin Prins, Managing Director, Head of Distribution, ETFs and Managed Accounts, BMO Global Asset Management along with MoneyShow's Jordan Berger, SVP Marketing and Aaron West, President joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the BMO Clean Energy Index ETF (TSX: ZCLN) and close the market.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading provider for 11 years, with over 100 strategies and approximately 30 per cent market share in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to provide compelling solutions to partner with advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs, such as core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with factor ETFs.

MoneyShow is a privately held financial media company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. Founded in 1981 and guided by the belief that "knowledge is power," MoneyShow gathers more than 75,000 qualified investors, traders, and financial advisors together with 1,500 top financial experts, and 350 businesses and media professionals to offer actionable advice, idea exchange, relationship building and learning opportunities. MoneyShow.com

