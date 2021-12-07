BMNT Inc. Announces Board Of Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT Inc ., the innovation company changing the future of public sector innovation, today announced the creation of its Board of Advisors. This board provides a structured way to engage industry experts to strategically shape BMNT's new methods of engagement and the launch of products and services.

The first board members are Dan Marrujo, President and Managing Director of Trusted Strategic Solutions, the Silicon Valley-based consulting and government relations firm; and Joe Felter, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, and an educator, researcher and entrepreneur with 30+ years of organizational leadership and management experience including 15 years working at the nexus of Stanford University, DoD and Silicon Valley.

"BMNT continues to grow and change to meet the challenges of our lifetime. We are very happy to welcome the insight of these two leaders as we continue to pursue hard problems," said BMNT CEO Peter Newell. "Their experience and expertise will be invaluable to shaping the company's efforts to help both the government and our industrial base partners build capabilities to respond to emerging threats."

Dan is on the Board of Advisors for Akhan Semiconductor and a member of the Presidents Council of Advisors for California Polytechnic State University. He previously served 10+ years as a senior civilian in the US Government. His final assignment was the Chief Strategy Officer and Director of the Office of Research and Technology Applications (ORTA) at the Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA).

Joe, one of the original co-founders of BMNT Inc. and now Director of the Stanford Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation , maintains teaching and research appointments at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation, the Hoover Institution and Stanford Technology Ventures Program. A retired U.S. Army Ranger and Special Forces officer, he is co-creator with Pete Newell and Steve Blank of Hacking for Defense®, the national academic course that is helping solve critical national security challenges at startup speed. H4D is a program of the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), powered by BMNT, and its non-profit partner, the Common Mission Project .

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. Founded in Silicon Valley, BMNT has offices in Palo Alto, Washington DC, Austin, London, and Canberra. Visit www.bmnt.com.

