BMC Recognized As A Leader For ITSM Tools By Gartner For The Eighth Year Running

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, is a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools for the eighth consecutive year. [1] Notably, the BMC Helix ITSM (v. 21.02) platform also received the highest score in the Advanced-Maturity Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) Use Case in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for ITSM Tools. [2]

A complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report is available for download here.

Gartner classifies Advanced ITSM tools as having "a full range of ITSM capabilities, provide advanced workflow support, and, increasingly, AITSM (that is, the optimization of ITSM practices to enable the application of artificial intelligence [AI], automation and analytics) and collaboration capabilities. They also provide broad integrated advanced ITOM functionality natively or integrate with advanced third-party ITOM solutions."

BMC continues to advance its BMC Helix portfolio with new AI service management (AISM) and AI operations (AIOps) capabilities that help several of the world's most technologically advanced organizations be more productive, solve problems faster, and deliver higher-quality digital workplace experiences.

"We believe our position as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant report recognizes our commitment to innovation and execution for outstanding business outcomes driven by data, AI, and automation," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "Our customers are quickly becoming Autonomous Digital Enterprises by embracing DevOps and Agile practices. We've made it easier for them to empower their employees with self-service capabilities, as well as predict and reduce risk in rapidly changing environments with BMC Helix."

Additional Resources

Work smarter and be more productive with the BMC Helix platform

Join BMC, customers, partners, and industry thought leaders at BMC Exchange ( October 27-29 )

) Discover what it takes to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise

[1]Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Chris Matchett, 31 August 2021. Previous titles included "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools."

[2]Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Chris Matchett, 31 August 2021.

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BMC From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2021 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent www.bmc.com

Editorial Contact Ana Gabriel BMC ExtComms@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-recognized-as-a-leader-for-itsm-tools-by-gartner-for-the-eighth-year-running-301369188.html

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.