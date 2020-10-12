BMC Names Marc E. Rothman As New CFO

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the appointment of Marc E. Rothman as senior vice president (SVP) and chief financial officer (CFO).

As SVP and CFO, Rothman joins a seasoned executive team and will lead BMC's Finance (Controllership, Tax, Treasury, FP&A, Investor Relations), Information Services and Technology, and Business Operations (Order Management, Global Procurement) teams.

"I am excited to join BMC at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and its stakeholders. BMC has been shaping enterprise transformation for 40 years and it's going to be an exciting future as we help our customers realize their potential as an Autonomous Digital Enterprise," said Marc Rothman, SVP and CFO. "I am looking forward to working with our CEO, Ayman Sayed and the amazing team at BMC to make it happen."

Rothman is a seasoned finance executive with more that 25-years of experience leading large global, multi-national companies. Before joining BMC, he was executive vice president and chief financial officer at VeriFone Systems Inc., a leader in global payment services and solutions. Prior to that role, he held a number of finance and operational leadership roles at Motorola Mobility, including Chief Financial Officer. Rothman joins to take on the role held by Steve Solcher, who will continue to support BMC as Advisor to the CEO.

"I have had an amazing 30-year career at BMC and have had the great fortune of working with inspiring leaders," said Steve Solcher. "BMC continues to transform and has evolved immensely in just the past year with Ayman at the helm. I look forward to being a part of the company's ongoing success as I step away from the day to day operations of the business."

"It's an incredible time to be in enterprise technology. The pace of disruption is unrelenting, but it also provides us with the opportunity to reinvent ourselves. We are at a pivot point where we can make leadership changes without any disruption to our customers or the business," said Ayman Sayed, President and CEO, BMC. "Steve has helped lead BMC through major milestones and as he sunsets his career, I am very appreciative of his ongoing counsel. And looking into the future, I am excited to partner with Marc on the many more milestones ahead. He brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to help chart BMC's path to the futuristic vision that we call Enterprise 2025."

For more information, visit our Corporate Leadership Page.

Editorial contacts: Hannah ChoVP Communications, BMC Hannah_Cho@bmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-names-marc-e-rothman-as-new-cfo-301149986.html

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.