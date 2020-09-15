Blume Global To Address The Future Of Freight At FreightWaves LIVE Global Trade Tech Summit

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it will exhibit, speak and serve as Headline Sponsor for FreightWaves LIVE Global Trade Tech Summit .

Set for September 16 and 17, the virtual event focuses on the cutting-edge, data-driven technologies that are essential for shippers and logistics providers to navigate this period of volatility and uncertainty.

Hear and see how Blume Global customers have been highly effective during each of the first three phases of COVID-19 impact by quickly adapting to the ever changing logistics landscape by leveraging the Blume network to quickly find cost effective transportation capacity when needed and to be able to track international ocean and air imports and exports end-to-end.

WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Who:Blume Global Chief Strategy Officer Dave Arsenault is a guest on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? hosted by Michael Vincent and Tim Dooner When: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:13 a.m. ET

Rapid Fire Demo

Who:Blume Global Solutions Consultant James Miller What:A product demonstration of Blume Global's fully integrated International TMS. When: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:02p.m. ET

Fireside Chat

Who:Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar and FreightWaves Senior Editor Greg Miller What: Interview: How best in class shippers leveraged technology to successfully navigate the first three phases of COVID-19 impact When: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. ET

Blume Global will also be exhibiting at a Virtual Experience Booth and will have a live slack channel throughout the summit to demo solutions and answer questions.

To learn more about the summit and participation by Blume Global, please visit here .

About Blume GlobalFrom the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

Media Contact

Jackie D'AndreaInkHouse (for Blume Global)781-820-5476 blume@inkhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blume-global-to-address-the-future-of-freight-at-freightwaves-live-global-trade-tech-summit-301131578.html

SOURCE Blume Global