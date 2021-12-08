Blume Global Joins Organization Dedicated To Logistics Visibility

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of transportation execution and visibility technology empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, has joined the Visibility Council, a coalition of leading supply chain executives committed to accelerating transformation in supply chain.

Through regular meetings, the Visibility Council works to facilitate discussions around supply chain digital transformation, logistics technology and related topics in a neutral environment. This unfettered exchange of ideas is key to solving the pressing logistics issues of the day - ocean port inefficiencies, chassis scarcity, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the supply chain, among others - through a digital lens. It also focuses on how digital transformation can enable more effective supply chains in the future.

The council sees itself as the connective tissue between individual logistics stakeholders and broader market trends that need to be addressed at the collective level.

"At the Visibility Council, we provide our members with the insight needed to take more informed, more intentional and more impactful action in today's global supply chain," said Ben Bellamy, managing partner of the Visibility Council. "Blume Global is a significant, meaningful addition to our collective of leading supply chain companies, and we look to their insight and supply chain technology expertise to help propel us forward as an organization."

Council members include top-level executives from Microsoft, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, General Mills and Foot Locker, among others. These leaders work together to identify their industry's most pressing logistics technology needs and develop collaborative frameworks to create solutions.

"Data standardization is the next major hurdle to global supply chain technology transformation, and we joined the Visibility Council to provide thought leadership in that area, as well as our insight, built up over nearly three decades in the supply chain industry, into logistics execution and transportation management," said Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "I'm looking forward to helping form innovative, collaborative solutions to logistics issues."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About The Visibility Council

The Visibility Council is a diverse, multi-industry coalition of leading supply chain executives who come together to accelerate the transformation of supply chain operations, creating more visible, agile, resilient, efficient and sustainable fulfillment networks. Founded by a group of leading supply chain executives in collaboration with CHi Studios, members include top supply chain executives at Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Roche; along with technology innovators such as Cloudleaf, Kinaxis, e2Log and Algo; investors such as Supply Chain Ventures and Ironspring Ventures; and thought leaders such as Stanford Professor Hau Lee and veteran supply chain and operations chiefs Bill Read (Accenture), Rebecca Jacoby (Cisco), Frank Jones (Intel) and Tim Harden (AT&T).

