BlueVoyant Global Head Of Partnerships And Alliances Recognized As 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity services company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Steve DeSantis, Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN ® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

Steve DeSantis heads a global channel team with responsibility for white label partnerships in the financial services and service provider sectors. He also leads the Global Reseller Channel Program, Strategic Technology Alliances including Microsoft, new partner development, and pipeline and sales revenue growth spanning all key aspects of BlueVoyant's business including: Managed Security Services, Cyber Risk Management, and Professional Services.

"We are proud to be recognized by CRN as channel leaders. Under Steve's leadership, BlueVoyant has quickly established a robust partnership engagement strategy, GTM and business development program that delivers exceptional value to our partners," said Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant. "A proven channel leader, Steve works tirelessly to help our partners achieve success scaling their business and driving revenue with BlueVoyant. Steve's passion, dedication and channel expertise are key to maximizing the value of BlueVoyant services and fueling continued global channel growth," added Rosenthal.

In 2020, BlueVoyant refined it's channel program to strengthen the foundation for maturity and scale, including expanded its Microsoft Partnership Alliance to drive co-selling, referrals and increase its global initiative for signing new Microsoft focused partners, established new success criteria with shared goals for top performing partners, formalized profile and recruitment strategies for potential new partners, grew its white label business by launching new strategic partnerships, and increased the number of financial services partners to serve additional business segments and regions.

"BlueVoyant's channel growth and market penetration underscore the importance of our strategic channel partners and the IT channel community," said Steve DeSantis, Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances. "I'm honored to be recognized by CRN as a channel leader. Together with our valued partners, we will continue to provide ongoing support and loyalty to the channel with superior services that offer an unbeatable competitive advantage and allow our partners to expand market opportunities and grow their business."

BlueVoyant continues its global expansion into Canada, LATAM, Europe & Australia while continuing aggressive growth in the US and the Philippines, with the addition of global strategic partnerships supporting its MSS, Managed Risk & Threat Intelligence offerings. Microsoft and Splunk technology alliances will continue to drive extensive growth both in North America and emerging global markets.

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN ® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, and Latin America.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

