BlueVisor Takes Second Place In Fintech Unicorn Battle In Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVisor, a member company of Born2Global Centre, placed second in the latest Fintech Unicorn Battle in Asia, receiving recognition for its technological prowess and business viability.

The Fintech Unicorn Battle in Asia is a global pitch competition organized by Startup.Network. It provides an opportunity for investors to discover competitive startups and an opportunity for such startups to attract investment and enable their global growth.

The competition was divided into four categories: fintech, AI, healthtech, and other technologies. Over 1,800 companies from 125 countries around the world participated, and about 200 advanced to the main competition.

Selected as one of the top 10 companies in the fintech category, BlueVisor presented its plan to the judges and addressed their questions in the final round, which was streamed online. Over 40 investors from R3i Ventures and other companies participated as judges.

BlueVisor introduced a proposal for its flagship item HIGHBUFF, an AI asset management platform, which was highly rated for its concept, potential market, and competitiveness by judges. It won second place in the overall vote.

Yong-guk Hwang, CEO of Bluevisor, and Seo-yeon Hong, CMO of Bluevisor, said, "Placing second in a competition for promising global technology companies in AI, IoT, fintech, logistics, and other areas, means that we've received international recognition for our technology and marketability. Through this competition, international investors now know BlueVisor, and we are now presented with opportunities to partner with other fintech and IT companies. We hope to develop into a global fintech company."

In addition to the existing AI asset management platform HIGHBUFF, BlueVisor has launched HIGHBUFF Interview, an AI interview solution that allows objective interviews in the age of contact-free communication. Further, the company has developed I.EARN, an AI content management solution, and is working on marketing these solutions, which are establishing themselves in the industry as products that limit human risk and offer time-saving and other material benefits.

For more detailed information on Bluevisor, visit https://bluevisor.kr/eng/ and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.entrusta.www.eng_hb&hl=da .

