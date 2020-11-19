Bluestream Health And LanguageLine Integrate Telehealth With Language Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems has announced an integration with LanguageLine Solutions, the global leader in on-demand language access.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health, a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems has announced an integration with LanguageLine Solutions, the global leader in on-demand language access.

Serving more than 50,000 providers, Bluestream is delivering over 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits a month with average wait times of just 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics and third-party providers with a simple, low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex clinical workflows.

Bluestream's new integration with LanguageLine enables on-demand, one-touch access to more than 13,000 professional, medically trained interpreters in 240-plus languages. These connections are made in just seconds, with no appointment necessary.

Rare among telehealth providers, Bluestream has integrated live interpretation into its platform, making language access available via a single click. No additional complex integration steps are required. Both audio and video interpretation can be seamlessly accessed within the Bluestream platform, providing a simple and easy way to deliver a great patient experience, regardless of language need.

"Being able to offer telehealth visits is key for practices to stay viable in both the COVID and post-COVID world," Bluestream CEO Matthew Davidge said. "Interpretation must be a priority if telehealth is to fully realize its promise. Our integration with market-leader LanguageLine brings language access to all patients so they can receive the care they deserve."

By making world-class interpretation available on-demand 24 hours a day within a telehealth environment, Bluestream's integration with LanguageLine will improve communication with limited-English patients, as well as the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. The solution lowers the risk of misunderstanding, misdiagnoses, inadequately informed consent, and the inability to follow treatment plans. It has the ability to increase compliance, staff productivity, and most importantly, health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"Bluestream has taken a major step forward by making one-touch interpretation available on its platform," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Telehealth can play a major role in narrowing the health disparities that persistently plague vulnerable communities. We are thrilled by the opportunity that this collaboration represents."

To learn more about Bluestream's integration with LanguageLine, please visit bluestreamhealth.com. To learn more about LanguageLine's ability to provide on-demand interpretation for telehealth, please visit the LanguageLine website, call 1-800-752-6096 or email CustomerCare@languageline.com.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream is a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 on-demand virtual care visits a month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics and third-party providers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex clinical workflows.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 13,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Media contact:

Erin Farrell-Talbot 917-232-9309

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluestream-health-and-languageline-integrate-telehealth-with-language-services-301177432.html

SOURCE Bluestream Health