Bluestone Investment Partners Announces Investment In CTI

MCLEAN, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Investment Partners, LP ("Bluestone"), a McLean, Virginia-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the completion of an investment in CTI (the "Company"). CTI is a technology company that utilizes open and government open software and systems development to provide advanced, user-focused systems for command and control, electronic warfare, cyber-spectral operations and other complex military and security applications. CTI primarily performs this work in support of the Combatant Commands, Theater Special Operations Commands, Service Components, and Department of Defense Programs of Record across the services.

Dustan Hellwig, CEO of CTI said, "We are incredibly excited about partnering with Bluestone and their support will greatly enhance our ability to meet and exceed our strategic priorities. CTI and Bluestone are well aligned in vision and intent and I am certain that the expectations of both organizations will be exceeded as we move forward. I am proud of how CTI has been built and cannot wait to see what this next stage of growth and positive adaptation bring to our set of core values."

"CTI is the very definition of a mission-focused company," said John Allen, Managing Partner of Bluestone. "The Company's commitment to open architecture systems ensures that its military and intelligence community customers have access to the latest technology at a fraction of the costs relative to the traditional proprietary approach of large systems integrators. The acceptance of CTI's open-source business model is evidenced by the explosive growth the Company has experienced."

About CTI's Solutions and Services

CTI's solutions are the preferred standard in the mission space due to CTI's unique application of agile methodologies, utility-driven design, and iterative, hands-on development with users. CTI is focused on building solutions on open-source and open government-owned platforms. This corporate philosophy ensures that industry proprietary software or hardware tools do not stand in the way of the right capabilities being brought to bear on the battlefield. Paired with our "Rapid" approach to solutions development, service delivery, and business execution, CTI continues to grow and thrive in the defense marketplace. CTI is headquartered in California, MD and has offices in San Diego; Camarillo; and Santa Barbara, CA as well as Denver, CO, Honolulu, HI, and Chantilly, VA. Please visit www.ctic.us to find out more.

About Bluestone Investment Partners

Bluestone is a private equity firm investing exclusively in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. Bluestone's principals have a long and successful track record owning, operating, investing in, and advising companies in the defense and government services sector. www.bluestoneinv.com.

