BlueSnap Expands Global Operations With New European Headquarters And Appointment Of EU Board

Dublin was chosen as the location of BlueSnap's new European headquarters thanks to its reputation as a global hub of fintech excellence, home to leading start-up accelerator programs and technological innovation. The new Irish office was set up to ensure there was no disruption to services as a result of Brexit and will play a leading role in supporting BlueSnap's EU customers.

To facilitate the expansion, BlueSnap has secured a Payment Institution license from the Central Bank of Ireland, helping more customers maximize revenue through better global authorisation rates and lower cross-border fees. The fintech will also retain its office in London along with its UK licensing.

Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap, said: "The opening of our new EU headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone in BlueSnap's international expansion, as well as a sign of our commitment to supporting customers both at a local market level and around the globe. Acting as our European hub, the new HQ in Ireland has already helped us deliver a seamless transition for BlueSnap merchants operating in Europe, as Brexit came into effect at the start of January."

The payments provider has appointed former Managing Partner and Chairman of Arthur Cox, Eugene McCague as its Chairman of EU Operations. McCague brings more than 35 years' experience as a corporate lawyer specializing in restructuring, M&A and corporate governance.

He served as Managing Partner of Arthur Cox, one of Ireland's leading corporate law firms, from 1999 to 2003, and as Chairman and Senior Partner from 2006 to 2013. McCague officially retired from Arthur Cox in 2017.

In his time at the firm, he worked as client partner to some of its largest clients, including Aer Lingus, Bank of Ireland and PaddyPower. McCague will now lead BlueSnap's newly established EU Board which is responsible for overseeing the company's European operations.

Commenting on his appointment, McCague said: "With more businesses than ever opening their eyes to the advantages of all-in-one payment solutions and the operational benefits this can drive, there's a huge opportunity to transform the way firms do business for the better. I'm delighted to be joining BlueSnap at this exciting time in its growth and proud to be driving this step change across Europe."

In addition to its European expansion, BlueSnap has added three more acquiring banks to its global network of banking partners. This provides customers with local acquiring in more regions, meaning higher authorisation rates and lower costs when selling goods overseas.

Unlike legacy payment providers, BlueSnap has built its own proprietary payment routing technology that ensures transactions go to the bank with the highest likelihood to approve a given transaction at the lowest cost in its network. If, for some reason, a transaction is declined, BlueSnap has automatic failover to other banks.

BlueSnap's All-in-One solution is the market's only truly global payment platform, which supports integrated payments, multiple sales channels (Online & Mobile Checkout, Invoice Payments, Subscriptions, Marketplaces, Manual orders). This gives businesses a single connection to multiple global acquiring banks to achieve more sales with higher conversions - and eliminates cross-border fees. Merchants and ISVs (Integrated Software Vendors) can sell anywhere in the world with just one contract, one integration, one unified account, and receive one payout.

