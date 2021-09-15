BlueSky Wealth Advisors Selects Entreda To Provide Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Compliance Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW BERN, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that BlueSky Wealth Advisors, an independent RIA based in New Bern, N.C., that oversees $656 million in client assets, has selected Entreda to provide its 21 employees access to Entreda's proprietary cyber platform, Unify.

BlueSky's selection of Entreda over a range of other prominent cybersecurity providers is more evidence of Entreda's position as the top cybersecurity provider to successful wealth management firms and specifically fast-growing, innovative RIA firms. As part of the new agreement, BlueSky is leveraging network and endpoint monitoring, auto-remediation and third-party vendor risk management solutions, along with Entreda's phishing and cyber awareness training program.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh, said, "The ability to keep data secure is fast becoming a key point of differentiation among wealth management firms as they aim to stay at the forefront of their clients needs and continue to recruit advisors. Entreda's platforms and solutions provide deep visibility on the cybersecurity posture of an organization's users, devices, networks and vendors. This data is necessary for organizations to confidently do business and serve clients in this uncertain environment. We are thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking firm like BlueSky for their cybersecurity compliance needs. BlueSky's leaders had a choice of provider, and they chose us."

The Unify platform offers wealth management and insurance enterprise clients continuous network and endpoint monitoring for all network computers and other devices; Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number, a scoring system that evaluates users' and organizations' cybersecurity postures; Entreda's industry-leading auto-remediation; real-time network vulnerability scanning; cyber awareness and anti-phishing training; and cyber due-diligence of third-party vendors. It enables clients to leverage Entreda's offerings as part of a package of services or on an a la carte basis.

According to the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey, Entreda is the market leader for cybersecurity resources, with nearly a 14% share.

David Blain, founder & CEO of BlueSky, said, "As we surveyed the landscape of cybersecurity vendors and sought advice from some of our peers, Entreda's name kept coming up as the provider of choice for the wealth management space and, in particular, for growth-minded RIAs such as ours. Our data is increasingly the lifeblood of our business, and having a partner of Entreda's stellar track record in mitigating the threats and impacts of cybercrimes gives us the peace of mind we need to operate our businesses and plot our long-term growth strategy."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Unify also offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and penetration testing capabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients' data by evaluating users' cybersecurity posture and limiting access to those that meet standards, and its Third-Party Risk Management program extends the same level of scrutiny to outside providers. The company also offers security awareness training for users, along with simulated phishing exercises. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh in May 2020. Smarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. Smarsh provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About BlueSky Wealth Advisors

BlueSky Wealth Advisors is a trailblazing financial advisory firm introducing a proprietary and innovative fee structure to the fee-only, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) space. Our team, comprised of young, passionate professionals, provides customized financial solutions to business owners, passive income producers (PIPS), and C-suite executives who value their time and freedom. With a hunger for complexity, we see all the moving parts in each clients' financial journey and strive to bring clarity and structure to even the most complicated situations. For more information, visit WWW.BLUESKYWA.COM.

