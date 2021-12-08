Bluesheets Platform Launch Sees Great Success With High Revenue And MAU Growth

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech company Bluesheets( https://www.bluesheets.io/ ) announces rapid growth following its platform launch, with monthly recurring revenue (MMR) increasing US$100,000 and over 500 monthly active users (MAU).

Following a September 2021 launch of its self-serve product, Bluesheets now boasts over 500 MAUs in less than three months and has seen its profits jump with more corporate clients coming on board.

The company attributes its success to its plug-and-play solution, powered by proprietary technology that utilises cutting edge vision technology, along with categorisation and verification capabilities that provides end to end automation with an incredibly high degree of accuracy.

In addition to being a self-serve Software as a Service (SaaS) product, Bluesheets acts as middleware offering superior connectivity to users with their suite of integrations, including popular tools, such as Slack, WhatsApp, Google Drive.

For a region primed for fintech and digital financial transformation, the easy-to-use Bluesheets platform recognises the need to cater to all businesses, from SMEs to corporations. The company also leverages its Natural Learning Processing (NLP) engine to smoothen the setup process in up to 75 languages. Users can utilise direct connections made possible with the availability of the Bluesheets API.

The increases in MMR, MUA, and corporate sign-ups point to a proven solution and track record. With its API-ready platform and partnership-friendly approach, Bluesheets is well-positioned to benefit from the expanding fintech market and direct growth from business customers as companies prioritise investment into automation and digitisation tools.

About Bluesheets:

Bluesheets was founded in 2020 as an AI-based data transformation platform that automates enterprise accounting and enables financial automation for local and global businesses. Bluesheets is designed to process the full scope of financial data and is flexible, easy to use and customisable to suit any industry or company size.

Bluesheets helps to connect online and offline data and provide one digitised data lake that our users can operationalise in real-time with our suite of integrations.

