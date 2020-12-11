Bluescape Caps Record-setting Year With New Flexible Cloud Architecture And User Experience Refresh

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape, a leading visual collaboration platform, today announced its year-end release, featuring new product enhancements and a new flexible cloud architecture. New integrations with Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom provide distributed teams with a collaborative canvas for meetings, brainstorms, and presentations that enable a more interactive and connected experience for remote workers than video conferencing alone.

The collaborative canvas takes teams beyond basic online whiteboarding into an experience where every user has an equitable experience creating and sharing work, whether in the office or working remotely. New video upload and synchronized playback functionality highlight Bluescape's commitment to creating a virtual meeting place and repository for the critical work that hybrid workforces need to perform effectively.

The new flexible cloud architecture allows customers and partners to deploy Bluescape in the cloud environment of their choice. The first-of-its-kind architecture supports modern cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Whether data is stored in a Bluescape managed cloud, one provided by a service provider, or in an on-premise environment, the new flexible cloud offers enterprises deployment flexibility and the ability to customize and manage their Bluescape instances based on their unique security strategies and policies.

"2020 has been our most commercially successful year by far," says Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape. "The nature of work continues to change, and it's more important than ever to meet customers wherever they are in their cloud journey. As technology operations become an automated software discipline, our new collaborative canvas and flexible cloud architecture will make it even easier for large enterprises and federal agencies to provide their workforce with virtual tools that meet their collaboration, security and infrastructure needs in real-time." This launch caps off a year of continuous innovation and business success in which Bluescape added more than one million users to its platform and drove a 400% increase in user interactivity.

