Bluescape Announces Amazon Chime SDK Integration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape, a leading provider of visual collaboration solutions for hybrid workforces, today announced its integration with Amazon Chime SDK to enable scheduled and ad-hoc video meetings. This integration allows Bluescape customers to host and join video calls in Bluescape and schedule their meetings directly through Microsoft Outlook.

"Bluescape's integration with Amazon Chime SDK is creating a paradigm shift in video collaboration," said Dr. S. Ann Earon, president of conferencing and collaboration consultancy TRI Inc. "Meeting in a virtual workspace is the next best thing to meeting in person."

All-New Meeting ExperienceVideo meetings in Bluescape have been redesigned and rearchitected with Amazon Chime SDK to enable audio and visual improvements to video calls, multiple views of meeting participants, and future capabilities. Dial-in support, meeting lobbies, and virtual breakout rooms are all slated for release later this year to make Bluescape a compelling alternative to traditional unified communications offerings. "Bluescape workspaces are hosted on AWS and now your meetings are enabled through the Amazon Chime SDK," said Sid Rao, General Manager, Amazon Chime, AWS. "By providing users with a single platform for video meetings, whiteboarding, and advanced content sharing, Bluescape is increasing team productivity, whether you are in a remote or hybrid environment."

Bluescape was recently named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative companies. The Amazon Chime SDK integration is the latest of the company's innovations after announcing recent integrations with other enterprise cloud communication tools. Combined with other enterprise integrations including Office 365, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google, Bluescape connects workers with any type of content, no matter where they are located. The result is a seamless experience to collaborate across applications and environments in this new era of hybrid work.

About BluescapeBluescape creates collaboration solutions that help distributed teams perform their best-at work, on the go, and at home. Its hybrid work platform empowers colleagues to see the big picture, make better decisions, and drive positive results. Customers include Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, higher education, and leaders in media and entertainment. A Silicon Valley-based company, Bluescape has offices throughout the U.S. and Canada with headquarters in San Carlos, CA. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

