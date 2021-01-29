BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BLUA.U) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BLUA.U" beginning January 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one-third of one ordinary share at $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BLUA" and "BLUA WS," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on target businesses in the technology, media, telecom and entertainment industries.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering and search for and/or completion of an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006178/en/