BlueMatrix Joins SASB Alliance

Industry-leading technology provider is excited to be supporting the future of sustainability investing as an organizational member of SASB

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatrix, the gold standard solution for investment research publishing, is delighted to announce that it joined the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Alliance.

Founded in 2017, the program was introduced to help companies and investors incorporate SASB's standards into their decision-making; and currently unites more than 175 influential organizations and individuals who support the foundation's efforts to improve material sustainability disclosure.

Patricia Horotan, CEO and Co-founder of BlueMatrix, emphasizes the importance of the work SASB and its alliance members are committed to: "Creating industry standards and best practices for sustainability reporting has never been so relevant. ESG-oriented funds have grown significantly over the last few years, in many cases outperforming conventional funds, and investors are demanding more clarity into these themes."

The alliance is made up of two groups - one for organizations and one for individuals - all of which are granted access to exclusive resources, insights, and engagement opportunities to provide valuable input and help SASB further its standardization efforts

"Our mission at BlueMatrix is similar to that of SASB's - we both want to empower the investor community. The materiality of sustainability factors presents tremendous opportunity. Being part of the conversation will enable us to better tailor our solutions and services to meet the evolving needs of our research provider and investor clients," adds Horotan.

"SASB is pleased to welcome BlueMatrix as an organizational member of the SASB Alliance. By joining, BlueMatrix demonstrates their ongoing commitment to understanding how ESG issues impact financial performance," says Rebecca Bar, SASB's Membership & Engagement Manager.

For more information about BlueMatrix, visit www.bluematrix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BlueMatrixBlueMatrix provides the global investment research community with advanced technology solutions to manage the complete lifecycle of critical information. Our platforms are used by nearly 1,000 research providers worldwide to distribute content point-to-point and via more than 14 global and local distribution channels to more than 400,000 research consumers.

About the SASB AllianceThe SASB Alliance is a new membership program for organizations and individuals that support the need for more decision-useful, cost-effective sustainability disclosure. Join the SASB alliance to stay ahead of evolving sustainability disclosure expectations for companies and investors.

