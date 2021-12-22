BlueLinx Issues $3 Million In Discretionary Performance Awards To Employees

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) - Get BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Report, a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products with approximately 2,100 employees, today announced that it has awarded its eligible hourly and salaried employees with a discretionary year-end cash and/or equity bonus valued at almost $3 million dollars.

"The Board of Directors, senior management and I recognize that employees are the most important aspect in building stronger companies and we are capping off 2021 with a $3 million investment in our employees to recognize their collective efforts, contributions and resiliency. The incentive includes a cash bonus, 10 shares of BlueLinx common stock or both for every eligible employee, from an hourly material handler in Miami, to a driver in Denver, to an administrative assistant and accounts payable specialist in Atlanta," said Dwight Gibson, President & CEO of BlueLinx. "This award demonstrates our commitment to cultivating an elite employee workforce and a performance-based, people first culture."

Gibson continued, "Our employees have capitalized on strong demand in the housing market while navigating supply constraints and historic volatility in lumber pricing. And they've done so in the backdrop of the on-going global pandemic. I could not be prouder of our BlueLinx team and the success we've accomplished in 2021 thus far."

"As we look forward, we are well positioned to capitalize on continued robust trends in the housing market while executing our strategic initiatives to drive sustainable, profitable growth. To this end, it is important that all team members think and act like owners. With this mindset, I truly believe we can all share in the benefits of future value creation," concluded Gibson.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (BXC) - Get BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Report is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

