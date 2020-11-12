Blueknight To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight" or the "Partnership") (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Woodward, and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Lewis, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conferenceon Thursday, November 19, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings as a well as a presentation at 12:15pm-12:45pm ET, which will be broadcast live at the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cRm50Fh5TseNOcCWxXf4Uw

Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposiumon Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Presentation materials used at these conferences will be available through the "Investors" section of the Blueknight website at investor.bkep.com.

