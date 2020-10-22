Blueknight Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2020 Results And Conference Call

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: BKEP and BKEPP), plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Partnership will discuss its third quarter 2020 results during a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. CST (11:00 a.m. EST). The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-855-327-6837. International participants will be able to access the conference call at 1-631-891-4304.

Participants are requested to dial in five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. An audio replay will be available through the "Investors" section of the Partnership's website at investor.bkep.com.

About Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:

8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;

6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;

604 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma; and

63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed in Oklahoma and Texas.

Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership's website at www.bkep.com.

