BlueJeans By Verizon Named A Visionary In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Meeting Solutions

BlueJeans Meetings and Events Platform Positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant for the Fourth Year in a Row Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute; Most Highly Rated Gartner Peer Insights Meeting Solutions Vendor with more than 50 Reviews over the past 12 Months

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions. Offered as standalone products or bundled together with other Verizon UCaaS services, such as One Talk , the BlueJeans Meetings and Events platform was evaluated for the Magic Quadrant based on overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to the report, "Seventy-four percent of companies plan to permanently shift to more remote work as a result of their experiences during the forced isolation caused by COVID-19." As a result, "By 2024, remote work and changing workforce demographics will impact enterprise meetings so that only 25% will take place in person, down from 60% today."

"Due to the current climate, the video conferencing industry as a whole reached an inflection point this year, which we're seeing reflected in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant report," said Quentin Gallivan, CEO, BlueJeans. "It's no longer just about creating better meeting experiences. Video conferencing is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate," he continued. "BlueJeans has always been focused on helping our customers drive business success. Now, as a Verizon company, we're well positioned to transform the way people and organizations across industries experience work by optimizing video collaboration in real-time at the edge of the 5G network."

The beginning of 2020 marked 10 years of successive revenue growth for BlueJeans, with the company reaching the coveted milestone of profitability. This paved a path for the acquisition by Verizon earlier this year. BlueJeans continued to see a significant increase in overall growth and platform adoption over the past year, with total meeting minutes increasing by 2.7x. As a result, BlueJeans was able to offer new pricing and packaging, as well as BlueJeans Smart Meetings free to all customers—allowing users to capture critical meeting moments, assign action items and quickly consume meeting highlights post-meeting.

Furthermore, as of October 8, 2020 on Gartner Peer Insights , BlueJeans has received a 4.6 out of 5 customer rating for its meetings solutions platform, which is the highest rating in terms of vendors with more than 50 reviews over the past 12 months (based on 378 total reviews). In April 2020, a CEO in the services industry called BlueJeans "the perfect meeting solution" and "a great alternative to other meeting solutions. The meetings are easy to schedule and access for all parties. There are great features like whiteboard, transcription and recording."

In February 2020, a CEO in the finance industry said, "My company is located in two continents and three countries and this makes a video conference solution such as BlueJeans very important. It allows members of my organization to be able to connect to meetings through desktop application or mobile application. Picture quality is always clear and reliable, so is the audio quality amongst the best I have seen." These reviews, among others, led to BlueJeans being recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Meetings Solutions as Reviewed by Customers.

Additional investments this year include new partnerships and enhancements to the BlueJeans Meetings , Events , and Gateway solutions that improve upon the platform's user experience and security in order to better suit today's hybrid workforce.

Resources

To view a complimentary copy of the report, please visit: https://pages.bluejeans.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-meeeting-solutions-2020-ppc.html

Gartner disclaimersGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: Erin Cheeverecheever@bluejeans.com

Lauren Schulzlauren.schulz@verizon.com