BlueJeans By Verizon And RightsTrade Transform Entertainment Licensing Experience

What you need to know: RightsTrade and BlueJeans are collaborating to make the online content licensing experience easier for acquiring film and television rights By integrating BlueJeans Meetings into the RightsT r ade platform, users can leverage the...

What you need to know:

RightsTrade and BlueJeans are collaborating to make the online content licensing experience easier for acquiring film and television rights

By integrating BlueJeans Meetings into the RightsT r ade platform, users can leverage the power of video to present market lineups, explore content, and connect and negotiate deals virtuall y

Launching alongside the American Film Market (AFM) 2020 Online, RightsTrade is showcasing its marketplace to entertainment executives and industry insiders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced a collaboration with RightsTrade , a leading global online content rights marketplace, to further transform global entertainment licensing and recreate face-to-face market experiences online.

Through this collaboration, BlueJeans' video conferencing capabilities will be integrated into RightsTrade's core offering, giving users further flexibility and powerful video technology to present market lineups, explore content, and connect and negotiate deals virtually. The new platform will formally launch this November alongside the American Film Market (AFM) 2020 Online, taking place this month, of which RightsTrade is a premier sponsor.

As a trusted, enterprise-grade video conferencing platform, BlueJeans' technology will enable the RightsTrade community to simply and securely connect and share high-quality video content directly in video conferences. These features, alongside BlueJeans' built-in Dolby Voice® capability for stunningly clear audio and RightsTrade's "My Meetings" hub, will allow film and TV sellers to provide content walk-throughs and share video assets directly, all within one integrated solution that provides a new level of quality and convenience.

"As we have all learned during this pandemic, video conferencing is a powerful medium for connecting people so they can meet and get work done productively," said Krish Ramakrishnan, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, BlueJeans by Verizon. "At BlueJeans, our customers always come first, which is why we worked hand-in-hand with the RightsTrade team to ensure our product was designed to suit their specific needs. With entertainment going digital right now, we're honored that RightsTrade has decided to partner with BlueJeans and look forward to helping them transform how entertainment executives meet and negotiate licensing deals through their interactive, virtual content marketplace."

RightsTrade CEO, Bill Lischak says, "Early on, we identified the need our sellers and buyers had in "virtual market" settings to present filmmaker presentations, sizzle reels, cut footage and other assets with the best possible viewer experience. We researched the market and were blown away with the quality experience users have with BlueJeans' technological approach to video sharing. We immediately embarked upon incorporating the technology into the virtual market initiatives we had secured with this year's Hong Kong FILMART Online and NATPE Budapest. Now we're fully integrating this technology into our core platform as we head toward supporting exhibitors and buyers at this year's AFM Online 2020. We could not be happier with the added power this tool brings to RightsTrade."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About RightsTrade

RightsTrade is the industry's leading online marketplace for film, television and digital media distribution rights. By connecting distributors with content owners, RightsTrade's global marketplace makes it easier, faster and more cost-efficient for buyers and sellers to license content rights. Studios, content owners, distributors and sales agents already trust RightsTrade to promote, screen and sell 6,000+ titles to a growing community of 30,000+ industry executives in over 125 countries.

RightsTrade's leadership team focuses on developing commercial and backend solutions for leading film and television companies, with decades of experience implementing back-end and front-end solutions for more than 50 leading media and entertainment companies. RightsTrade has recently been providing "virtual market" functionality to the industry, including having built and powered FILMART Online's market platform, along with meeting and screening tools for the NATPE International Budapest market.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: Erin Cheever echeever@bluejeans.com @emdowling