BlueHalo Names Katie Selbe As Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo welcomes seasoned leader, Katie Selbe, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Selbe brings to this role a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of leading large organizations with operational excellence. BlueHalo will rely on Selbe's extensive experience leading diverse portfolios of programs and solutions to sustain and enhance its mission of providing industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Air & Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence.

"It's fantastic to welcome Katie to the BlueHalo executive leadership team," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. "Katie's focus on customer success, program delivery and growth, and cross organizational synergy will create tremendous value as we build a long-term, sustainable platform in the national security market."

As COO, Selbe will serve as a key member of the senior executive leadership team and be responsible for day-to-day program execution and organic expansion companywide.

"Following the company's incredible launch year, it is a very exciting time to join the BlueHalo team as Chief Operating Officer," said Katie Selbe, newly appointed COO of BlueHalo. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Moneymaker and the rest of the executive team, lead an exceptionally talented employee base, and support critical customer missions with innovative technology and solutions."

