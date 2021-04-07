BlueHalo Deepens Leadership Team With Key Additions In Corporate Development And Talent Acquisition

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo has named Diek Minkhorst as Vice President of Corporate Development and Elizabeth Mashakas as Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition, effective immediately. As a part of the Company's executive leadership team, Minkhorst will lead Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activities as well as complement broader strategic activities and planning and report directly to Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. In Mashakas' key role, she will develop and oversee the execution of recruiting strategies to attract, evaluate and hire talent in response to the Company's growing demand signal and ensure long-term success. In her role, she will report to Ray Khuo, Executive Vice President of Human Capital.

Having spent over a decade in investment banking, Minkhorst joins BlueHalo most recently from Jefferies' Aerospace, Defense and Government team, where he helped lead the execution of several high-profile transactions in the industry. Mashakas comes to BlueHalo with over 30 years of experience in Talent Acquisition across various industry-leading companies and has a proven track record of impact.

"M&A will remain a key tool of ours as we seek to identify premier assets to accelerate our organic roadmap and best position the Company to deliver exquisite capabilities to our National Security partners," said Moneymaker, BlueHalo CEO. "As we continue to invest and grow, onboarding top talent from across our industry will both create exceptional opportunities for our employee base to work on programs and technologies not available anywhere else and deepen the culture that sets BlueHalo apart. It is a pleasure to welcome Diek and Elizabeth to the executive team. Their background, energy, and insights will complement our current leadership and add tremendous value as we continue to expand our industry-leading capabilities across our core mission areas of focus."

"It is an incredibly exciting time to join BlueHalo and lead the Company's corporate development efforts," said Minkhorst, newly appointed VP of Corporate Development for BlueHalo. "BlueHalo has assembled a world-class team led by Moneymaker, and I am thrilled to be able to contribute to and support BlueHalo's mission as we lead the transformation of modern warfare."

"BlueHalo has a culture in which people and values matter, and which sparks the kind of innovative thinking and relentless drive to improve how services and products are delivered in support of our customer's missions," said Mashakas, BlueHalo's Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition. "I am proud to be a part of the transformation!"

About BlueHaloBlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Air and Missile Defense and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

