BlueHalo Bolsters Technical Capabilities And Intellectual Property With The Acquisition Of Intelligent Automation, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo (the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intelligent Automation, Inc. ("IAI").

Based in Rockville, Maryland, IAI provides advanced technology development and productized solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, hypersonics, space, 5G, data analytics, and radio frequency/communications. IAI has leveraged its highly credentialed employee base, including more than 75 PhDs, and a substantial intellectual property portfolio into a repeatable model of progressing research and development and prototyping initiatives into market-focused products and customer-driven solutions serving a variety of customers across the Department of Defense and commercial markets.

BlueHalo is a rapidly expanding national security platform with capabilities spanning space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR), cyber, and intelligence. Following the Company's recently announced expansion of its Albuquerque operations into a new state-of-the-art 200,000 square-foot facility, the acquisition of IAI reinforces BlueHalo's commitment to innovation, adding significant depth across the Company's existing portfolio of products and solutions. IAI's impeccable track record of productizing solutions through advanced research and development programs will enhance BlueHalo's ability to rapidly field mission-critical technologies into the hands of the warfighter. With more than 30 distinct product lines, BlueHalo will continue to provide its customers with leading-edge technologies across the full spectrum of national security priority areas.

"IAI has spent the last three decades building a premier platform focused on bringing innovation to market. With nearly one-third of their workforce having PhDs, IAI has an incredibly deep bench of world-class scientists, developers, and engineers, and we at BlueHalo could not be more excited to partner with the IAI management team as we continue to expand our capabilities across areas critical to national security," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. "Encapsulating BlueHalo's mission areas with IAI's world-class multi-domain artificial intelligence/machine learning -based technologies will accelerate and enhance BlueHalo's trajectory while creating a repeatable, sustainable engine of innovation."

"When we began IAI 34 years ago, we knew we wanted our business to be built around the superior quality of our technical work, outstanding service to our customers, and an impeccable work environment with an excellent professional staff. We are pleased that BlueHalo will continue to support these pillars in its acquisition of IAI. We are confident that together they will produce an even stronger generation of significant new technology," said Doctors Leonard and Jacqueline Haynes, founders of IAI.

David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners, said "We are proud to partner with the IAI management team to continue building upon the strong foundation that they have established based on deep customer intimacy, highly technical research and development capabilities, and an extensive portfolio of proprietary products. We believe that IAI is a great fit for BlueHalo as one of our core capabilities as a company is utilizing our resources, whether they be laboratories, facilities, technical reach-back, systems and processes, or intellectual property to enhance and mature promising next-generation solutions into capabilities and products to address some of the most technically demanding challenges facing the national security community."

Vikram Manikonda, Chief Executive Officer of IAI, shared, "From the outset, the alignment of cultures has been clear between our two businesses. Collectively we are a culture of inspired engineering seeking to solve some of the nation's most challenging problems. Joining forces with BlueHalo provides IAI the opportunity to not only continue its tradition of innovation, but work on a much broader set of problems and challenges. The entire IAI team and I are incredibly excited about this partnership and for the opportunities for innovation, accelerated growth, and product development that lie ahead of us."

Henry Albers, a Vice President at Arlington Capital Partners, said "IAI has a storied history of leading groundbreaking research and operationalizing cutting-edge technology for the national security community. We believe that the company's highly talented employees will thrive at BlueHalo, enhancing the capabilities and culture of the overall enterprise."

Raymond James and Associates, Inc. acted as the investment banking advisor to IAI in this transaction. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, and Hampton served as legal advisor to BlueHalo and Miles and Stockbridge served as legal advisor to IAI.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Air and Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle-market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high-quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

SOURCE BlueHalo