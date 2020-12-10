BlueHalo Awarded $130M By AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate For The Development Of Space Domain Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, along with its recent acquisition of ATA, has received five contract awards from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate for the development of next generation Space Domain solutions. Four of those contracts were awarded under the AFRL's rapid acquisition capability called Space Technology Advanced Research (STAR) and one was a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award. The five cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts total over $130 million with an available ceiling of over $400 million.

In August, the company was awarded the Heterogeneous Optical W/V-band Demonstration (HOWD) contract, which will provide a communication system with two-way time transfer operating within W/V-bands and incorporating Free Space Optical links. The company's second STAR award came in September and was for the Surveillance, Intelligence, and Reconnaissance Enhanced Network (SIREN) contract offering autonomous, multi-modal, space-based sensing capabilities for persistent tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. In October, they received an additional STAR award in the form of the Space Logistics Assembly Disassembly Experiment with Swarms (SLADES) contract as well as a Phase III SBIR award for the Launch Assessment Threat Indicators and Notifications (LATIN) contract, which will increase the capabilities of space situational awareness, battle management command and control and defensive counter space. BlueHalo's most recent contract award, announced in early December, is for the Survivability, Attribution, and Self-Sensing Integrated Experiment (SASSIE) contract, which will provide for onboard spacecraft self-sensing, attribution, and autonomous operations capabilities for tactical and strategic missions. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed in 2026.

"These contract awards represent the unparalleled subject matter expertise and technology driven solutions our employees bring to the Nation's critical space domain and the deepening partnership with a core AFRL Space Directorate customer," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo. "Through the success of our team's efforts, we are developing capabilities that have never existed for our warfighters and extending contract backlog, which will fuel investment for the next generation of capabilities. I could not be prouder of the BlueHalo team and we are honored to have been selected as AFRL's mission delivery partner."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluehalo-awarded-130m-by-afrl-space-vehicles-directorate-for-the-development-of-space-domain-solutions-301190559.html

SOURCE Applied Technology Associates