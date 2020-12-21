BlueHalo Announces Acquisitions Of Base2 Engineering And Fortego In Cyber And SIGINT Portfolio Expansion

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo (the "Company") a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Base2 LLC ("Base2") and Fortego LLC ("Fortego").

Both Base2 and Fortego are Maryland-based leading providers of complex, mission-critical cyber and SIGINT solutions that serve the most demanding missions in national security. Base2 specializes in the design and development of cutting-edge cyber solutions across the domains of Computer Network Operations ("CNO"), Signals Intelligence ("SIGINT"), and Quick Reaction Capability ("QRC"). Fortego has proven capabilities in advanced SIGINT and cyber operations solutions, with end-to-end solutions in cyber analytics, vulnerability research, and CNO engineering.

The two companies have highly complementary capabilities that, together with BlueHalo, will enable the Company to address the most complex cyber programs in the national security community. BlueHalo's accelerated growth strategy will capitalize on three new state-of-the-art operational facilities with a fourth under construction, and drive additional investments to increase growth in Base2's and Fortego's core markets, as well as to expand BlueHalo's cyber and SIGINT offerings across its portfolio of solutions addressing manned and unmanned aircraft, missile defense, and space assets on orbit.

BlueHalo is a rapidly expanding national security platform with capabilities spanning space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, C4ISR, cyber, and intelligence. Together, the acquisitions of Base2 and Fortego add a critical mass of highly talented and credentialed cyber and SIGINT employees to BlueHalo, franchise prime contracts that provide some of the most sophisticated cyber solutions in the world, and customer access that significantly enhances the Company's presence in the cyber and intelligence markets. The Company now has advanced cyber capabilities covering strategic-level network operations all the way to the tactical cyber domains of space, air, ground, and sea. BlueHalo expects to end 2020 with over $250 million in revenue and nearly 900 employees located across 11 states that are strategically positioned near major Intelligence and DoD organizations.

"We are thrilled to partner with the management teams at both Base2 and Fortego," said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo. "The strong cultural alignment between our organizations around driving inspired engineering of complex solutions for our customers and our mission focus and unique access to specialized programs attracts the best of the best to the team. BlueHalo is leading the transformation of modern warfare and the acquisitions of Base2 and Fortego enhance our ability to deliver on this vision and accelerate our ability to grow organically into new mission areas."

Chad Price and Eric Rothenberger, co-founders of Fortego, explained, "Fortego's culture of People, Family, Mission is paramount to our success in helping our customers achieve impactful and lasting outcomes in their Cyber & SIGINT Operations missions. Combining with BlueHalo, who also believes in the importance of an employee and mission-focused culture, was a natural fit as we lead Fortego into the next phase of its evolution. We are thrilled to join forces with the BlueHalo family to help lead the transformation of modern warfare."

"We reached a point where it was time to consider being part of a larger organization that could help our company grow long term. BlueHalo resonated with us because they focus on solving the hardest engineering problems while contributing to national defense imperatives. They understand the mission, and the importance of making the mission happen. In BlueHalo, we saw a larger version of ourselves. We are excited to stay on and join a like-minded organization that can help us achieve our aspirations with greater impact," stated Base2 co-founders, Edward Wright and Michael Curry.

"Base2 and Fortego are highly differentiated companies that will establish BlueHalo as a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and SIGINT solutions to the most demanding national security customers," said David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "As long-time investors in these markets, we have followed each company's success closely and are excited to now be able to bring them together with BlueHalo to accelerate their exceptional growth potential."

Henry Albers, a Vice President at Arlington, said, "Base2 and Fortego have highly complementary technical capabilities and a shared commitment to attracting and retaining talent. We are confident that as part of BlueHalo these companies will unlock new synergistic growth opportunities, delivering better mission outcomes for customers and career advancement opportunities for employees."

Robert W. Baird & Co acted as financial advisor to Fortego and Aronson Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Base2. Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor to BlueHalo and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal advisor to both Base2 and Fortego. Eureka Strategic Consulting served as the strategic leadership consulting advisor to Fortego.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

