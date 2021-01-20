Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations"), a leading vacation ownership company and the "Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR," announced today it will return as the entitlement sponsor for the pair of 150-mile...

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) - Get Report ("Bluegreen Vacations"), a leading vacation ownership company and the "Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR," announced today it will return as the entitlement sponsor for the pair of 150-mile qualifying races for the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Bluegreen Vacations Returns to Sponsor The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Duel Races At Daytona (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 as part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The pair of qualifying races will finalize the starting lineup for the 63 rd annual DAYTONA 500, the prestigious season-opening event for the NASCAR Cup Series. Denny Hamlin will look to capture his record third straight DAYTONA 500 triumph.

"Since the inaugural DAYTONA 500 in 1959, the qualifying races for the Great American Race have been a special part of Speedweeks, and that is extremely unique to our event," said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. "We are excited to continue our relationship with Bluegreen Vacations, and look forward to the Bluegreen Vacations Duel, an iconic tradition of incredible competition that will set the starting field for the DAYTONA 500."

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bluegreen Vacations markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations.

"We are pleased to sit in the pole position of another NASCAR race season as sponsors of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA," said Dusty Tonkin, EVP, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations. "As the Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR, we look forward to introducing our unique resorts and iconic destinations to NASCAR fans and to offering Bluegreen's valued owners exclusive experiences at NASCAR races."

Tickets for the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA and other Daytona International Speedway events part of Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth can be purchased online at www.DAYTONA500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Duel At DAYTONA will be conducted in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.

For a schedule of on-track activities and protocols, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports venue and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race - the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention - as well as the largest audience in motorsports - the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations parent company is Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) - Get Report, a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) (OTCQX:BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation:Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) - Get Report. For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.

