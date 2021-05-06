Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation To Issue Financial Results For The First Quarter 2021 On May 10th

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) ("BVH" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2021, in a press release to be issued prior to market open on Monday...

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) ("BVH" or the "Company"), announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2021, in a press release to be issued prior to market open on Monday May 10, 2021.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its ownership of 100% of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. For additional information, please visit www.BVHCorp.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen (formerly NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

