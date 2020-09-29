Bluefort Reveals The Brutal Competition Businesses Face In The Subscription Economy

Massive risks and revenue loss are common for businesses selling subscriptions. Bluefort, a European technology partner, is changing the competitive landscape of the subscription economy for U.S. enterprises using Microsoft Dynamics

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses losing subscription revenue due to inefficient technologies or external billing engines now have additional options in the Microsoft Dynamics stack of software. Bluefort, a European-based Microsoft ISV partner is changing the competitive landscape for subscription management with its License and Subscription App (LISA), available to Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise customers in the U.S.

Businesses globally have been adopting subscriptions as the business model of the future. The Global Subscription Commerce Economy has a 17.33% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) (5y) according to a 2019 Annual Report from the Subscription Trade Association. Whilst some businesses have been able to sustain subscriptions successfully, competition is brutal and many struggle with managing aspects of the subscription lifecycle: easy sign-ups, automatic billing, complex plans, cancellations, predictive insights and reducing customer churn.

Top areas of massive revenue loss and business risk, identified by Bluefort:

Manual transactions requiring time and manpower leading to revenue leaks

Delayed customer service to adjust subscriptions increasing churn

Costly external billing systems

Security risks using external systems and platforms

Real-time insights that are difficult predictors of future usage

This landscape has started to change thanks to the guidance of Microsoft Gold Partners like Bluefort. Microsoft Dynamics 365 continues to be recognised as a Visionary by Gartner in the Enterprise ERP space throughout 2020 with phenomenal growth globally. "Dynamics 365 Enterprise Customers in the U.S. can now manage the entire subscription life cycle within Dynamics 365, fully automated," says Bjorn Kuijt, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluefort.

Historically, Dynamics 365 ERP customers had to use subscription software outside of the Microsoft framework. This has raised concerns about integration, security and architecture. Microsoft is renowned for its partnership model which includes independent companies such as Bluefort, to extend business applications for certain markets.

"We've been forming strategic relationships with several Microsoft partners in the U.S. to help them bring an off-the-shelf subscription management solution to their customers," says Kuijt. The LISA solution embedded within Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, enables various industries to leverage the benefits of the subscription economy including:

Retail and commerce

SaaS and technology

Services and projects

Health and wellness

Media and consumption

"Microsoft customers who are serious about ramping up their subscription business model are already on the right track," continues Kuijt. "LISA provides that important push to reach the summit of subscription success with its powerful capabilities." See more on Microsoft AppSource.

