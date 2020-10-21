Blueair Reveals First Air Purifier To Provide 24/7 Protection Against Viruses And Bacteria(1)

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueair, a global air purification expert, announced today the launch of HealthProtect™ - the company's most advanced air purifier to-date. The new range of air purifiers combines three new state-of-the-art technologies - HEPASilent Ultra™, GermShield™ and SpiralAir™ - to provide maximum performance and energy efficiency.

"Exposure to polluted air can have detrimental effects on one's health, but with the HealthProtect™ air purifiers, consumers can rest assured they are getting 24/7 protection where it matters most," said Andy Lu, Blueair General Manager, North America. "The air purification technology available in these purifiers is unrivaled, they are designed for those who understand how critical clean air is for not only the health of themselves, but for the people they love."

The HealthProtect™ range includes four models designed for rooms covering 418 to 674 square feet respectively:

HealthProtect™ 7410i ($599)

HealthProtect™ 7470i ($639)

HealthProtect™ 7710i ($799)

HealthProtect™ 7770i ($839)

Key features and upgrades include:

Quietly Fills the Room with More 2 Clean Air: HEPASilent Ultra™ is Blueair's most advanced filtration technology ever. Every component is uniquely designed in Sweden to provide the maximum performance and energy efficiency. This patent-pending technology combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration to remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria 3, dust, pollen, dander and mold 4, while eliminating VOCs, and odors. Once caught in the filter, this unique technology then kills 99% 5 of germs. HEPASilent Ultra™ delivers 50% more clean air 6, uses 55% less energy and makes 10% less noise than traditional true HEPA filtration 7. Blueair purifiers have not been tested against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19).

24/7 Protection Against Viruses and Bacteria 1: When your air purifier is on standby, the patent pending GermShield™ technology proactively monitors your room and kills 8 viruses and bacteria on the filters using low air draft and plasma charging. A gentle stream of air then ensures no new growth of germs.

When your air purifier is on standby, the patent pending GermShield™ technology proactively monitors your room and kills 8 viruses and bacteria on the filters using low air draft and plasma charging. A gentle stream of air then ensures no new growth of germs. Clean Air to Every Corner : The SpiralAir™ outlets on HealthProtect™ air purifiers are uniquely engineered to deliver 360◦, omni-directional, airflow to quickly circulate the air to every corner of the room.

: The SpiralAir™ outlets on HealthProtect™ air purifiers are uniquely engineered to deliver 360◦, omni-directional, airflow to quickly circulate the air to every corner of the room. Smart Features: The 'Welcome Home' feature uses geofencing technology to put your HealthProtect™ air purifier on standby mode when you're away and kicks back on as you return to ensure you're welcomed with clean air upon arrival. The new SmartFilter uses a proprietary algorithm (patent-pending) to proactively monitor usage in real time and accurately determine when it needs to be replaced, with a maximum of one - year lifetime. When it's time to replace the filter, the Blueair app will send you an alert and allow you to re-order at the touch of a button. HealthProtect™ air purifiers can be voice-controlled with Amazon Alexa and Google Home or remotely from the Blueair app. 9

Arriving in tandem with National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month, the 7470i HealthProtect™ model is currently available on Blueair.com and Amazon. The 7410i, 7710i and 7770i models will be available in the upcoming weeks across retailers. For more information, please visit www.blueair.com.

About BlueairBlueair is a world-leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use. Founded in Sweden, Blueair delivers innovative, best-in-class, energy-efficient products and services sold in over 60 countries around the world. Blueair is part of the Unilever family of brands, www.blueair.com.

References1. HealthProtect™ is the only air purifier with GermShield technology where 24/7 protection refers to the key function of GermShield technology, activated when the unit is in standby mode to deactivate germs/prevent growth of germs caught on the filter. Tested on Staphylococcus albus and MS2 bacteriophage. Blueair air purifiers have not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill SARS-CoV-2.2. HEPASilent™ technology combines mechanical and electrostatic filtration to provide a higher particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR) than conventional methods of only using mechanical filtration (at the same rpm on the fan and energy consumption of 18.3W). Based on particle CADR tests according to GB/T18801-2015 standard.3. Based on third-party testing, using GB/T18801-2015 test standards on airborne viruses and bacteria (H1N1, Staphylococcus aureus, and Esch-erichia coli). 4. Based on third-party testing of single pass removal rate of fine particles (0.3-2.5 µm) in 120 minutes according to JEM 1467-2015 standard and pollen particles (7.234µm) in 30 minutes according to AHAM AC-1-2019 standard.5. Deactivation of germs on natural flora (excluding viruses).6. Based on testing of particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR according to GB/T18801-2015) in HealthProtect 7400 model at the same fan speed, compared to using H13 true HEPA filtration in the same unit.7. Based on testing of energy consumption (W) and noise levels (dB, according to ISO 3743) in HealthProtect 7400 model with the same particle Clean Air Delivery Rate (pCADR according to GB/T18801-2015), compared to using H13 true HEPA filter in the same unit.8. Deactivation of bacteria (Staphylococcus albus) and virus (MS2 bacteriophage). 9. Welcome Home feature available March 2021, Alexa connectivity available end of October 2020 and Google Home connectivity available end of November 2020 - all via Blueair app updates

