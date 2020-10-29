Blue Water Vaccines Announces Development Of Vaccine Candidates To Address G4 EA H1N1 Swine Influenza Virus And Streptococcus Pneumoniae

CINCINNATI, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc., announced today that the Company is accelerating the development of a new vaccine candidate to combat the potential pandemic influenza strain, G4 EA H1N1, which was identified by scientists in China in the summer of 2020. The G4 EA H1N1 virus is similar to the 2009 A(H1N1)pdm09 swine flu, which killed between 151,700-575,400 people worldwide according to the CDC. On June 29, 2020, a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America titled, "Prevalent Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza virus with 2009 pandemic viral genes facilitating human infection", was published, identifying a new influenza strain in pigs with the capacity to infect humans. This new swine flu has demonstrated significant swine to human transmission.

"Blue Water Vaccines is uniquely positioned to develop a vaccine targeting the G4 EA H1N1 strain," said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and CEO of Blue Water Vaccines. "Our H1 construct has shown significant in vivo cross-reactivity with all previous pandemic strains, including the 1918 H1N1 and 2009 pandemic H1N1, and produces neutralizing antibodies in animal challenge studies."

Blue Water Vaccines is developing a universal influenza vaccine candidate, providing protection from H1, H3 and Flu B. The Company has completed the initial design and in vivo analysis of the H1 vaccine candidate design. The H3 and Flu B constructs are entering into the final in vivo stage of testing prior to moving the universal program into manufacturing.

Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is moving forward with its Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children. The live-attenuated vaccine candidate has been shown to effectively prevent colonization of pneumococcus bacteria in the middle ear of chinchillas regardless of serotype. AOM accounts for approximately 20 million physician visits each year in the United States. Globally, AOM caused by pneumococcus accounts for approximately 300 million cases annually.

"We are excited about the prospect of bringing this pneumococcus vaccine candidate to market," said Hernandez. "This novel vaccine has the potential to help children and families globally. Not only does it have the potential to eliminate AOM caused by pneumococcus, but also has the potential to prevent serious complications due to chronic AOM, such as permanent hearing loss."

About Blue Water Vaccines:Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford and St. Jude Children's Hospital. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

