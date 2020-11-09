Blue Star Families Launches National Poll To Assess Financial Needs And Challenges Facing Military Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their extensive efforts to support military families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blue Star Families (BSF) has launched a national Pulse Check Poll to understand families' financial needs ahead of the holiday season. The poll, targeted toward families of service members across all branches of the military, veterans and caregivers, features questions that gauge key financial challenges and will help drive recommendations and programming to help families struggling with the impacts of the pandemic. Military families can participate in the poll here between November 9 th and November 23 rd, 2020.

"With the holidays approaching and no end to the pandemic in sight, it is critical to support and give a voice to the military families who have been struggling financially," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "That's why we are launching the Pulse Check Poll and inviting families across the country to participate. By identifying the key financial issues and challenges persisting today, decisionmakers and organizations like ours can build better solutions and provide our military families with the help they need."

The Pulse Check Poll is Blue Star Families' latest initiative geared toward helping military families during the public health crisis. Since the onset of the pandemic, the organization has provided resources, conducted research, organized virtual events, and more as part of the COVID-19 Military Support Initiative (CMSI) in partnership with the Association of Defense Communities. Military Families can participate in the poll by clicking here through November 23 rd, 2020. To learn more about how to support or join Blue Star Families, click here.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org or follow us on Facebook (@BlueStarFamilies) or Twitter (@BlueStarFamily).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-star-families-launches-national-poll-to-assess-financial-needs-and-challenges-facing-military-families-during-covid-19-pandemic-301168892.html

SOURCE Blue Star Families