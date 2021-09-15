SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky eLearn, the eLearning and virtual events company that has transformed the way organizations deliver educational content and certification, announced today the addition of its flagship product, Path LMS TM, to the Zoom App Marketplace.

Blue Sky eLearn's Path LMS Joins the Zoom App Marketplace

"We're excited that Path LMS is now an official app on the Zoom Marketplace. This newest feature enables our clients to reach a broader audience, helping organizations enable lifelong learning for every professional. As an eLearning company, this is at the core of what we do and who we are," said Philip G. Forte, Chief Executive Officer at Blue Sky eLearn.

In addition to creating a more seamless user experience for learners, the Path LMS Zoom app reduces friction for Blue Sky eLearn clients. The app:

Enables easy scheduling of a Zoom meeting or webinar directly within Path LMS

Keeps learners in the LMS platform with easy, one-click register and join access for Zoom

Permits learners to self-register within Path LMS or import registrants from external systems

Allows for easy scheduling and configuring of automatic confirmation and reminder notifications

Makes adding and managing hosts easier for admins

"Our integration has been reviewed by the Zoom team and was vigorously tested against their quality, security, and user data resilience standards," said Jeremiah Kendall, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Sky eLearn. "This kind of rigorous approval process further demonstrates the reliability and stability of our Path LMS solution for organizations worldwide."

About Blue Sky eLearnSince 2002, Blue Sky eLearn has been leading the charge in delivering state-of-the-art eLearning to associations and their valued members. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides a full range of learning technologies, including a proprietary learning management system, Path LMS; a comprehensive set of virtual event services; and an expert team of learning strategy and development professionals. Learn more here: blueskyelearn.com.

Contact: Robin CarterVP of Marketing rcarter@blueskyelearn.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-elearns-path-lms-joins-the-zoom-app-marketplace-301377118.html

SOURCE Blue Sky eLearn