Blue Ridge Bank Named One Of America's Best Banks By Newsweek

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announces the bank has been named the "Best Small Bank in Virginia" in Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Banks 2022. Newsweek's ranking recognizes the financial institutions that best serve their customers' needs in each state. Blue Ridge Bank was recognized as the #1 small bank in Virginia.

America's Best Small Banks rankings were released in the magazine's America's Best Banks issue, as Newsweek acknowledged the pandemic has reshaped banking, driving consumers to seek out reliable customer service with banking options that best serve them.

America's Best Banks were selected by Newsweek from over 2,500 financial institutions. Banks were assessed on over 30 factors, including overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings, and fees.

"We are happy to be named as one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek", said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. "This recognition is a reflection of the dedication and commitment our team shows to our customers and communities on a daily basis."

Blue Ridge Bank also recently received a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. The 5-star rating denotes a "Superior" rating.

About Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Visit mybrb.bank to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-named-one-of-americas-best-banks-by-newsweek-301385999.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.