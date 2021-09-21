Blue Ridge Bank Announces Partnership With Mos

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announces its partnership with Mos , a student financial aid fintech company helping students navigate the financial aid application process to reduce student debt and build a healthy financial future.

Mos provides students access to every grant and scholarship for which they are eligible, maximizing the funds available to defray the frequently burdensome costs of college. Working with Blue Ridge Bank, Mos added debit card services and a banking app for students to its financial services suite.

Mos partnered with Unit, a leader in next generation embedded finance, to build the additional functionality. "Our mission is to help companies offer banking services to their unique audiences, unlock value, and expand financial access for all," said Itai Damti, Chief Executive Officer of Unit. "Mos has been exceptionally successful at serving the financial needs of students so far. We're excited to support their expansion into a modern banking experience that speaks its audience's language and addresses its needs."

"We are excited about partnering with Mos," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. "Our work together reinforces our belief that the evolution of financial service delivery through improved technology enhances the financial lives of users. We have been focused for years on improving financial literacy and outcomes for Americans, and this partnership advances this important work."

Amira Yahyaoui, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Mos , said "Our mission at Mos is to tear down all financial barriers to opportunity—Blue Ridge Bank enabled us to begin our journey of fulfilling this mission at a faster pace."

About Blue Ridge Bank:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. Visit mybrb.bank to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-announces-partnership-with-mos-301381302.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.