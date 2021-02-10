Blue Ridge Bank Announces Bitcoin Access At ATMs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bank has announced that for the first time in U.S. history a commercial bank is providing access to Bitcoin at its branch locations. Cardholders can purchase and redeem Bitcoin at 19 Blue Ridge Bank ATM locations, consisting of both branch and off-site ATMs.

"Blue Ridge Bank is excited to continue its evolution to serve the growing needs of our current and future customers," said Brian K. Plum, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank. "The ATMs remain able to serve cash-based and inquiry activity, so this is simply layering on more services and reinforces our commitment to the future of banking for all customers."

Blue Ridge Bank has partnered with BluePoint ATM Solutions, a national ATM operator out of Woodstock, Va., and LibertyX, the leading U.S. bitcoin ATM software provider from Boston, Massachusetts.

BluePoint ATM Solutions CEO Wade Zirkle commented, "We are proud to partner with Blue Ridge Bank and LibertyX to provide ATM management services that are Bitcoin-capable. We predict that more community banks and credit unions will demand innovative fintech solutions like this at their branches, and we are excited to be a leader in this space."

"We're honored to work with Blue Ridge Bank and BluePoint. For years, consumers have been asking for the ability to buy bitcoin from their banks. We are proud that BRB is the first bank in the nation to offer bitcoin services on their ATMs," said Chris Yim, LibertyX Co-Founder & CEO. "LibertyX provides consumers with the trust and ease of going to 8,500 ATMs at local convenience stores, pharmacies, and gas stations. Now they can also buy bitcoin at their local bank ATM."

About Blue Ridge Bank: Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The bank provides commercial banking services to customers located throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Visit mybrb.com to learn more.

About BluePoint ATM Solutions: BluePoint ATM Solutions is one of the largest privately-held ATM management companies in the U.S., with offices in Virginia and Colorado. BluePoint ATM Solutions specializes in providing efficient, outsourced ATM services to Community Banks and Credit Unions across the U.S. and providing customized ATM services to the retail and hospitality industries. Contact CEO: Wade Zirkle, 540-335-2848, bluepointatm.com

About LibertyX: Founded in 2013, LibertyX is America's first and most extensive network of bitcoin cashiers, kiosks, and ATM software. Consumers can buy and sell bitcoin at 8,500 LibertyX ATMs and 20,000 retail chain stores across 45 states. Visit libertyx.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements:Certain information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of Blue Ridge Bank's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. Blue Ridge Bank cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Blue Ridge Bank's control, including those risk factors included in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-ridge-bank-announces-bitcoin-access-at-atms-301226137.html

SOURCE Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.