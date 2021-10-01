Blue Prism Positioned As Leader In RPA PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 By Everest Group

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced that Everest Group, a leading research firm, has named it a Leader in its "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021." This recognition comes at a time when digital transformation is more important than ever as businesses rely on intelligent automation technologies to meet critical business goals at scale and speed.

Everest Group's "Robotic Process Automation Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021" includes 23 providers within the RPA industry. The report includes PEAK Matrix, which classifies RPA providers into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Leaders have demonstrated high overall market impact and strong vision & capability to respond to the amplified demand for a holistic intelligent automation solution.

"While continuing to strengthen its traditional expertise in security and governance, customer support and training, and unattended automation, Blue Prism has increased its investments in improving its product's ease of use, enabling a holistic automation solution, and modernizing its product architecture," said Amardeep Modi, vice president at Everest Group. "These factors along with a large and growing client and revenue base contributed to its position as a Leader on the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2021."

Within the PEAK Matrix, Blue Prism was noted for several strengths, which included:

Acknowledgement and praise from customers for Blue Prism's core platform functionalities; its ease of use, reusability, and scalability. Customers have also noted product training, customer support and the Blue Prism Community as key strengths.

Blue Prism's rich experience of providing RPA across geographies and industry verticals.

Blue Prism's focus on driving faster time to value by helping businesses identify new use cases for automation and continuous expansion of its automation marketplace, the Blue Prism Digital Exchange, that provides reusable automation assets and pre-built integrations with a wide variety of technologies.

Pioneering enterprise scale automation means that Blue Prism provides a robust and secure platform for businesses to extend intelligent automation and drive digital transformation throughout the organization. A renewed focus on product development and orchestration is moving customers away from single process automation to wider adoption, providing them with the platform for building operating systems of the future in which a blend of human and digital workers provide the speed and agility needed to compete in ever changing economic environments.

"Being positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix demonstrates Blue Prism's ongoing commitment to create successful intelligent automation outcomes for our loyal customers who recognize the quality of our platform and our efforts to support them at every step of their journey ." said Jason Kingdon, chairman & chief executive officer of Blue Prism. More than any other vendor, our rich experience in the enterprise sector and our extended partner ecosystem is helping organizations to reimagine the way they operate, with a digital first mindset that enriches human effort and enables them to remain agile and competitive."

Notes to editors:

About Blue PrismBlue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

