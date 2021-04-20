Blue Prism Introduces Consumption Based Pricing For Automation

An industry first, new pay as you go option gives enterprises the flexibility to scale automation as needed

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® is the first intelligent automation company to launch a flexible, consumption-based 'burst' pricing model for its Blue Prism Cloud managed SaaS RPA platform.

The alternative pricing option is designed to help new and existing Blue Prism Cloud customers respond adeptly to unexpected or anticipated spikes in demand for intelligent automation that fall outside of their existing digital worker license agreements. This flexible pricing model highlights Blue Prism's commitment to make intelligent automation more accessible; offering enterprises differentiated options and choices when building out strategies and managing their robots.

Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism, says: "Having the flexibility and agility to respond quickly to demand is a key business driver and we are committed to ensuring that our Blue Prism Cloud customers have all the options necessary to create automation strategies that fit their objectives. Now teams can easily add digital workers outside of traditional service agreements and get extra automation help when they need to satisfy seasonal or unexpected business demands."

Instead of purchasing additional licenses, customers pay for temporary digital workers when they are needed. Organizations can act quickly to meet demand, giving them a competitive edge and peace of mind brought by being able to rely on a 'reserve' of digital capacity for busy periods.

Dotts adds: " This game-changing consumption-based pricing model is the first of its kind, and positions Blue Prism as the market leader in cloud-based intelligent automation solutions. Working alongside both our customers and partners, we're excited about what we can achieve with this brand-new model."

One Blue Prism customer already benefitting from this is HealthDrive. HealthDrive administers an extensive network of medical and dental providers serving the needs of residents in more than 2,500 long-term care facilities across the U.S. The inherent flexibility of a consumption-based pricing model gives HealthDrive the extra automation support they need during hectic open enrollment seasons.

"Open enrollment causes significant spikes in volume of coverage checks that need to be completed in a short timeframe. Blue Prism gives us the flexibility to address staffing strategies and the ability to plan and budget for spikes in core workflow volumes without over-committing to digital worker resources the rest of the year," says Gean Carlo, HealthDrive's chief financial officer.

Find out more about Blue Prism's new game-changing consumption-based pricing model.

Notes to editors:

About Blue PrismBlue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2020 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-introduces-consumption-based-pricing-for-automation-301272176.html

SOURCE Blue Prism