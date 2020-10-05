Blue Nile Embarks On Aggressive Retail Expansion In 2020 And Beyond

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of retail continues to change, Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of graded diamonds, diamond engagement rings and fine jewelry, announced today, a paradigm shift to seamlessly extend its ecommerce offerings with offline experiences. Blue Nile will embark on a massive brick-and-mortar expansion, opening three new showrooms in Q4 2020, and plans to open 50 new showrooms targeting the top 50 markets over the next three years. This concept will expand to traditional, high-end malls; open air malls; and urban, street-side locations. The new showrooms will open today at Park Meadows in Lone Tree, Colo., near Denver, on Nov. 2 at Fashion Island in Irvine, Calif. and on Nov. 9 at Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook, Ill., near Chicago.

Seamless Online to Offline InnovationUnder new leadership with CEO, Sean Kell, and a revamped management team, Blue Nile is building on their 20+ year heritage and category leadership to extend and elevate the brand at each touchpoint. According to a 2019 Google/Ipsos Global Retail Study, 83% of U.S. shoppers said they used online search before going into a store. Blue Nile's retail expansion creates a personalized, smart and seamless shopping experience for customers to explore the brand's fine diamond and engagement jewelry products, both online and offline. Customers can research rings online with access to more than 150,000 GIA graded diamonds and have the option to visit even more Blue Nile showrooms informed, ready to ask questions and see fine diamond and engagement jewelry and feel in control of their purchase.

"Our customers value our wonderful and expansive assortment, incredible quality and accessible internet-based pricing, and they love coming into a physical showroom to feel and touch our jewelry before they purchase. Our five showrooms, prior to Park Meadows, are popular amongst shoppers and this expansion allows us to share the Blue Nile brand and experience in new markets," said Sean Kell, chief executive officer of Blue Nile. "We want our customers to feel confident in a milestone purchase like a diamond engagement ring, so we're growing our store network to connect in-person with those seeking to try-on our products and receive advice from our diamond experts to create the engagement ring of their dreams."

The health and safety of Blue Nile's store teams and customers is critical, and the company has implemented the highest safety standards to give shoppers a safe, socially distant experience to create the exact ring of their dreams

Virtual Appointment EnhancementsBlue Nile is committed to reaching shoppers looking for engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelry by offering them expert advice in a no-pressure environment, both in-store and virtually. The brand has offered virtual appointments for 20 years, an option that has only increased in demand with the current pandemic, and is improving the experience with an innovative online tool, rolling out later this fall, to make one-on-one virtual appointments more personable and accessible. The tool will let shoppers actually see the diamonds they're shopping for with remote capabilities, just in time for the holidays - the most popular time of the year to propose! Blue Nile's diamond jewelry consultants will be equipped 24/7 to connect with customers, co-browse the site and provide ring building and buying guidance every step of the way.

"With more and more consumers shopping online first, Blue Nile's business model is in a strong position to share its fine jewelry through unique experiences tailored to current customer needs," said Kell. "Brands like ours are finding success by creating a true partnership between physical retail and ecommerce, making our showrooms an extension of our special online offerings, like building your own ring, and providing the expert service consumers expect from Blue Nile. For two decades, we've been delighting customers, and that foundation helps us deliver amazing experiences now and as we continue to evolve in the future."

To book an in-person appointment at your local Blue Nile showroom or schedule a virtual appointment with a Blue Nile diamond jewelry consultant, please visit BlueNile.com.

About Blue Nile, Inc.Blue Nile, Inc. is the largest online retailer of certified diamonds and fine jewelry. The company offers a superior experience for purchasing engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry by providing expert guidance, in-depth educational materials, and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the jewelry shopping process. Blue Nile has some of the highest quality standards in the industry and offers thousands of independently-certified diamonds and fine jewelry at prices significantly below traditional retail. Blue Nile can be found online at www.bluenile.com and in its physical Showrooms in Salem, New Hampshire; Long Island, New York; Portland, Oregon; Fairfax County, Virginia; Bellevue, Washington and Lone Tree, Colorado; and new locations opening in Irvine, California and Oakbrook, Illinois.

Contact: Austin Blythe / Blue NilePhone: 503-333-4117 austin.blythe@bluenile.com

Torri Santander / Zeno Group Phone: 310-566-3986 Torri.Santander@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-nile-embarks-on-aggressive-retail-expansion-in-2020-and-beyond-301145786.html

SOURCE Blue Nile, Inc.