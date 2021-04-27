Blue Moon® Opens Virtual Tree Farm And Brightens Homes With Valencia Orange Trees And A Year's Supply Of Beer

In celebration of spring, Blue Moon is offering Valencia orange trees to a handful of lucky consumers along with the chance to win a year of free beer

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon® announced today the opening of its Virtual Tree Farm, offering drinkers a unique way to celebrate the warmer days ahead. Launching just in time for Arbor Day until Memorial Day ( April 28 th- May 31 st), consumers are invited to visit www.BlueMoonTreeFarm.com for the chance to claim their very own Valencia orange tree, free of charge, to add a little bit of brightness to their homes and gardens. Participants will also be entered for the chance to win a year's supply of Blue Moon.

If there's one thing that's synonymous with Blue Moon®, it's the brew's refreshing Valencia orange peel flavor. That's why the brand is paying tribute to its signature ingredient by giving drinkers the opportunity to care for their very own Valencia orange tree and enjoy at-home pours of Blue Moon with a freshly-picked, citrus garnish.

" Valencia orange peels have always been a crucial part of Blue Moon's DNA, from the signature, subtle sweetness of our liquid, to our iconic serve with a full orange-wheel garnish," said Rachel Boykins, Senior Marketing Manager at Blue Moon®. "As the weather continues to warm up, we hope the Blue Moon® Virtual Tree Farm brings some extra brightness this spring and gives drinkers a fun reason to enjoy a refreshing glass of Blue Moon® this season."

As the #1 craft brand in the United States, Blue Moon® believes life should be lived in color. The Blue Moon® Virtual Tree Farm follows this mission and promises to break up your routine and add Blue Moon's signature touch of brightness to your drinking experience.

To enter and for official rules, visit www.BlueMoonTreeFarm.com and follow Blue Moon® on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Orange tree recipients will be selected on a weekly basis and will also receive two-pint glasses, a bottle opener, and a Drizly coupon to stock up on Blue Moon as part of their prize.

All participants will also be entered for a chance to win a year's supply of Blue Moon®, awarded in the form of $500 cash payment, at the end of the sweepstakes. Anyone 21 years or older in eligible states is invited to enter ( Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas residents are not eligible for this promotion).

Overview of Molson CoorsFor over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com , MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

21+ ONLY. DO NOT SHARE W/ UNDER 21. CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY.©2021 BLUE MOON BREWING COMPANY, GOLDEN, CO · ALE

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-moon-opens-virtual-tree-farm-and-brightens-homes-with-valencia-orange-trees-and-a-years-supply-of-beer-301277187.html

SOURCE Blue Moon