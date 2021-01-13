Blue Matter Ranked For 2nd Year As One Of The 50 Best Consulting Firms To Work For In North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter has once again earned a ranking as one of the 50 best consulting firms to work for in North America.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter has once again earned a ranking as one of the 50 best consulting firms to work for in North America. This was the firm's second year participating in Vault's annual survey. Blue Matter ranked #19 among all consulting firms surveyed, up from #30 in 2020. Among boutique firms, it ranked #5, up from its 7 th place finish in 2020.

Blue Matter Consulting Ranked by Vault.com in the Top 20 Consulting Firms in North America

Vault is a key resource for job seekers and others, providing "in-depth intelligence on what it's really like to work within an industry, company, or profession" since 1996. Each year, Vault surveys team members from a wide range of consulting firms, asking them about corporate culture, work/life balance, diversity, compensation, company outlook, and a range of other factors. Firms are ranked based on the survey responses. Vault's rankings are very well known and are regularly featured in the news and business media.

A few highlights regarding Blue Matter's 2021 rankings include:

19 th overall, 5 th among boutique firms

Improved its rank in 14 of 18 factors

3 rd place ranking for Overall Business Outlook

5 th for Firm Culture

6 th for Travel Requirements

7 th for Work/Life Balance

7 th for Health and Wellness

8 th for Promotion Policies

8 th for Innovation

Lindsay Hershberger, Blue Matter's Chief People Officer, said, "We are absolutely thrilled about this! It demonstrates just how much our team members love the 'People First' culture here at Blue Matter. The firm is such a happy, productive, and cohesive team, and we all strive maintain that."

More information on Blue Matter's rankings can be found on its Vault profile and on the firm's blog. The rankings above are for North America only. On January 19, Vault will release its 2021 rankings for Europe.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter ( www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America and Europe, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

