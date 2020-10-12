Blue Matter Hires Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired Craig Dunkley as its Chief Marketing Officer. His new role officially started on October 1 and initiates a new phase in Blue Matter's growth.

Craig Dunkley is an experienced veteran in sales and marketing for professional services firms, especially within the life sciences. During his 26-year career, he has held marketing leadership roles in a range of companies, including Quintiles (now IQVIA) and Campbell Alliance (now Syneos Consulting). For the last three years, Craig has run his own marketing firm, and Blue Matter was one of his key clients. In his new role, Craig joins Blue Matter full time as Chief Marketing Officer. He will oversee marketing for Blue Matter as well as any current and potential subsidiary organizations.

"We are thrilled to have Craig on the team full-time," said Ashwin Dandekar, Managing Partner at Blue Matter. "Our leadership team has known him for almost two decades, and we all work very well together. We saw the innovation and growth he was able to help generate when we worked together at a previous company, and we felt that the time was right to get really serious about doing that here."

Dandekar added, "Bringing Craig on full-time kicks off a new phase in our growth. There is tremendous market potential out there for Blue Matter. Craig will now be able to devote all of this work time to helping us enhance our position as a thought leader, drive up market awareness of our firm, strengthen our approaches to account management, and boost our ability to grow in targeted geographies. We're all looking forward to what comes next as we build new marketing capabilities."

"Joining Blue Matter was a classic no-brainer," said Dunkley. "The firm is embarking on a very exciting stage in its growth. Plus, you're not going to find a better team anywhere. I'm really happy to be a part of it."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter ( www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. Its clients include leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm specializes in developing commercial strategies for pre-launch and launch-stage pharmaceutical and biotech products. However, it also assists clients with in-line products and at the organizational level. Blue Matter performs work in a range of therapeutic areas, with a primary focus on oncology and rare diseases.

